ZOO Digital has signed a contract which will enable a major Hollywood studio to reach a wider global audience.

Sheffield-headquartered ZOO Digital provides technology-enabled localisation services, such as subtitling and dubbing, to the global entertainment industry.

ZOO Digital Group is now operating as a key vendor for a major producer to support their content localisation needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, ZOO Digital said: “ZOOstudio is an all-encompassing platform purpose built to solve the large-scale globalisation challenges of a multi-territory OTT (over-the-top) services."

The announcement that ZOO Digital has become a key services and technology vendor to a major Hollywood studio will be studied closely by City analysts

OTT is a media service offered directly to viewers via the internet. ZOO Digital said the platform has been in use at another major studio and global streaming service since 2019 “and is the proven solution for delivering the volume and scale required for an international, multi-language streaming platform”.

The statement added: “The adoption of ZOOstudio by another global content creator, which cannot be named for contractual reasons, represents a further success story for ZOO as a strategic technology partner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While longer-term contractual arrangements have not yet been finalised, a significant number of revenue-generating projects for this client are already underway.”

Stuart Green, CEO of ZOO Digital, commented: “We are delighted to be chosen to provide our services and technology to another high-profile streaming service.

"Our global ZOO teams recognise the challenges of localising premium content for worldwide audiences, and we're thrilled to be able support our client with these.”

Working from facilities in North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia, ZOO Digital provides technology-enabled localisation and media services to a number of major Hollywood studios.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company’s global freelance workforce of more than 12,000 translators and dubbing professionals deliver localised media and entertainment content in more than 80 global languages.

Founded in 2001, ZOO Digital operates from hubs in Los Angeles, London, Dubai, Turkey, South Korea, India and Denmark with a development and production centre in Sheffield.

The Group provides media services through its platforms that include ZOOsubs, ZOOdubs and ZOOstudio. Its full-service proposition delivers the services required to prepare both original and catalogue content for digital distribution; these services include dubbing, subtitling and captioning, artwork localisation and media processing.