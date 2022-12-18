Sheffield casino cook hits the jackpot with chef of the year win for his Yorkshire speciality

A chef from Sheffield has won a national cooking competition for the casino company he works for.

Paul Murton, a 50-year-old father of five, has been crowned Grosvenor Casinos Chef of the Year after wowing the judge’s taste buds with his Yorkshire inspired cuisine.

Using key local ingredients, Paul hit the jackpot with his twist on a local beef and onion favourite in which braised brisket was served with fresh onions cooked four ways all topped off with a classic Yorkshire pudding.

Paul has been Head Chef of Grosvenor Casino Sheffield for more than a decade after working in a variety of local restaurants and having fallen in love with cooking from a young age.

50-year-old Head Chef and father of five, Paul Murton, from Sheffield is the winner of Grosvenor Casinos Chef of the Year Awards 2022

His passion of cooking traditional English and French cuisine with a twist helped him to beat talented competition of chefs from 52 venues across the country.

Paul said he was delighted to have received the recognition.

“I’m very happy to have been recognised as Grosvenor Casinos Chef of the Year and really appreciate the nod of approval from my peers" he said.

"We take huge pride in the quality food and drink that we serve our guests in Sheffield and I’m pleased to be bringing home the award for all the team’s efforts and creativity in the kitchen.

“My dish was inspired by my love for Yorkshire and by using fresh quality produce from local suppliers, I was able to bring my idea of beef and onion with a twist to life in an exciting way.

"It’s so pleasing that my time and effort to interpret a popular dish was enjoyed by the judges but there’s no doubt that success in the kitchen means I’m on cooking duties for all the family this Christmas.”

It is the first time the UK’s largest casino operator has held its Chef and Bartender of the Year competition which was open to all Chefs and Bar staff to enter from across its 52 venues.

Each chef was given a brief to create a dish that could be enjoyed by guests at their local casino venue using a list of set ingredients.

George Robertson, Operations Manager at Grosvenor Casinos, said it was a much-deserved victory.

“It’s been a challenging time for the hospitality industry over the last few years which is why we wanted to run a national competition to recognise the incredible talents of our casino Chefs and Bartenders,” he said.

“Paul is a passionate and highly skilled Head Chef who wowed the judges with his creativity and flavours.

"We were thrilled to award him Grosvenor’s Chef of the Year. Hopefully Paul’s efforts will inspire future chefs in the area to give cooking a go and consider hospitality as a rewarding career.”

Scott Mumaw, aged 31 and from Aberdeen, separately won the company’s Bartender competition.

A spokesperson said: “Scott mixed his way to the top of the drink entries, shaking off the competition with his own mixology twist on a cocktail classic.

“Having only taken up the front of house role just 12 months ago, Scott’s take of a Long Island Iced Tea called Tastes Like Money swapped out classic rum and cola profiles for Midori and lemonade, packing a punch with zesty lime flavourings and an exuberant green colour.”

Scott said: “To be recognised as Grosvenor Casinos Bartender of the Year is thrilling news and has taken me completely by surprise.

