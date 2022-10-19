Ms Harrison-Walker has led the organisation in an interim capacity for the past 24 months with Joint Interim executive director Alexis Krachai, who returns to a non-executive director role.

The newly appointed chief executive said: “As Joint interim directors, our aim has been to create solid foundations on which to work collaboratively with our members, anchor institutions and stakeholders in the region.

“We know we are stronger when we come together. It is this spirit of collaboration and community that I'd like to foster further.

Louisa Harrison-Walker, new permenant chief executive at Sheffield Chamber of Commerce

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Chamber colleagues, those on our council and our board, and the incredible members in our Chamber community deserve credit for playing their part in the Chamber network, convening, championing and supporting businesses and communities here in Sheffield.”

Ms Harrison-Walker serves as both a trustee and non-executive director at South Yorkshire Housing Association; St Luke’s Hospice; Higher Education Partnership; Common Purpose UK; and Made in Sheffield.

She is also co-chair of business group Sheffield Business Together and has helped deliver initiatives such as the Go Green Fence, an anti-pollution green wall at a city primary school.