Sheffield charity among 12 organisations to receive share of £5.5m HMRC grant - this is why

A Sheffield charity is among 12 voluntary and community groups around the country to receive a share of £5.5m grant funding to assist vulnerable people with their tax affairs.

The Good Things Foundation, which provides support through over 30 local centres to help people facing digital exclusion and other barriers interact more confidently with HM Revenue and Customs benefits and tax services, is among the beneficiaries of the support.

Grants have been made through HMRC's Voluntary and Community Sector Grant Funding Programme which, for more than a decade, has funded partner organisations to provide free advice and support to customers who may face difficulties in understanding their tax obligations, may have complex needs or are digitally excluded from accessing HMRC services.

Nigel Huddleston, Financial Secretary to the Treasury, said: “Access to advice about tax and benefits is essential for those who need extra help or support. These organisations provide a truly valuable service, which is why it’s absolutely necessary we provide the funding they need to continue their good work.”

The Good Things Foundation is receiving HMRC funding