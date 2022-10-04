Sheffield community newspaper at risk of closure seeks urgent help at meeting

The Burngreave Messenger, founded over 20 years ago, has called for a public meeting on Thursday, October 6 at Abbeyfield Park House to discuss funding options which could help it through the next few months while long-term funding is secured.

“We’re very much of the opinion that we want to do everything we can to try and save it,” said Colette Wymer, project manager for the charity.

“And we want to do that on behalf of the community, so what we’re really trying to do at the moment is reach out to the community and say ‘This is the situation, can you help?’

The Burngreave Messenger newspaper in Sheffield faces imminent closure by November unless funds can be raised to keep it afloat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve had people saying their elderly parents don't use the internet and don't get out much - and they really value being able to see what's happening in Burngreave.

"I think its loss would be huge because its really the lynch pin of the comunity.

Ms Wymer added that without funding, the paper faced closure as early as November.

Issues for the paper began during the pandemic, as it was unable to access resources, and faced staffing and monetary problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

These problems were exacerbated by the paper being unable to secure a large pot of funding that it was hoping to access this year.

It now hopes to raise money in order to continue to run until a larger pot of funding is secured.

“Even if we could just have a small fundraiser and get around £1,000 it would give us a bit of breathing space to ride it out until we’ve got some good news,'' said Ms Wymer.

“The alternative is just unthinkable really - even though we have to be realistic, it just feels as though that would be a huge loss.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Hood, treasurer of the group said: “I've been a Burngreave resident for 25 years and have always talked about it being the way in which I find out what is going on amongst my wider neighbours.

“It’s very diverse community and although we live cohesively, people are inevitably in their small sub sections, and we all follow echo chambers

“It promotes equality, learning opportunities, it's ticked so many boxes over the years.

“We also planned more opportunities for young people to develop skills in journalism, photography and video - all those kinds of things that can provide gateways into employment.

Advertisement Hide Ad