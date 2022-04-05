Sheffield data firm WANdisco signs new contract worth $630,000 with a European insurance group

The Sheffield-based firm said the contract is structured as a commit-to-consume transaction and revenues will begin to be realised this year.

Using WANdisco's LiveData Migrator (LDM) and LiveData Migrator for Azure (LDMA) the Group plans to automate the migration of Internet of Things (IoT) data to multiple cloud providers including AWS, Azure and Google.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group intends to move large amounts of IoT data, originally collected from connected cars to the cloud, enabling it to implement new insurance models based on driving behaviours.

David Richards: "This deal underpins WANdisco's excitement about the size of our market opportunity in cloud and IoT."

WANdisco was chosen as the preferred solution provider as the group was looking for a cloud-agnostic provider that offered the flexibility to transfer data to multiple cloud platforms, in line with its multi-cloud strategy.

As the group operates in over 30 countries across Europe and Asia, WANdisco projects that revenue from this group has the potential to grow beyond the initial $630,000 agreement, as the group migrates increasing amounts of data over time.

David Richards, CEO and co-founder of WANdisco, said: "This deal underpins WANdisco's excitement about the size of our market opportunity in cloud and IoT. This agreement with one of the world's largest insurance groups has significant upside potential for our partnership to scale further under our Commit-to-Consume contract model.

"We are hugely confident about gaining further market share especially as the cloud-agnostic nature of our solutions and the General Availability of LiveData Migrator and LiveData Migrator for Azure were essential in converting this opportunity. Our pipeline of growth opportunities in the IoT space remains strong as we progress through this year."

---

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you