Called Hazel, the development is located opposite Matlock Golf Club on Chesterfield Road and will comprise maisonettes, terraces, semi-detached and detached properties. The homes will range from one to five-bedroom.

Hazel’s first homes will be released for sale in March. Work on site at is scheduled to start in spring with the first residents expected to move into their new homes by the end of this year.

The development is Honey’s second in Derbyshire, its first being a £14m, 50 home development in South Normanton, near Alfreton.

Honey is also making a £670,000 contribution to initiatives that will benefit the local community.

Honey chief executive officer, Mark Mitchell, said: “Our development will provide much needed new homes for people living in and around Matlock whether they are first time buyers, second steppers, families or downsizers.

“We are currently building a four-bedroom showhome at our Amber development in South Normanton which will open in February. This will allow people able to fully experience how we combine style, substance and sustainability to deliver high specification, design-led homes which are unmatched at their price point.

“At the moment, we are contacting everyone who has expressed an interest in buying at Hazel ahead of the launch in March of our first homes for sale at the development. We will use our sales lounge and showhome at Amber as a place to meet prospective buyers and talk through the house types and specification options.”

Since the start of the year, Honey has secured five sites across South Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire that, subject to planning, will deliver 800 new build homes and revenues of £240m.