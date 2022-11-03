Sheffield Forgemasters working to advance fusion energy. Picture: Monty Rakusen

The critical ring component, for Canada’s General Fusion, will confirm specifications for the next phase of the programme, to create a thick-walled fusion vessel designed to withstand the extreme high-temperatures and compressive forces needed to create fusion energy.

The trial ring’s specifications match the 11 rings planned for the fusion demonstration machine. It will allow the engineering team to validate performance of the high-strength steel alloy, finalise the vessel design and confirm the manufacturing process for the fusion reactor.

David Bond, chief executive of Sheffield Forgemasters, said: “Fusion is the holy grail of green energy sources and uses the same processes which power our sun, with the potential of virtually unlimited supplies of low-carbon energy. At Sheffield Forgemasters, we pride ourselves on our innovation, and have extensive knowledge and experience in establishing practical manufacturing solutions for disruptive technologies.”