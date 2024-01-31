The company, which is the world’s largest advertising and marketing firm with about 115,000 staff, said it believes AI will “enhance, not replace, human creativity”.

The plans include investing in AI-powered technology and data tools which it said will improve the marketing performance for customers.

It has counted the likes of Facebook and Instagram owner Meta, Microsoft and Google, and brands including Coca-Cola, Dove and Nike as clients.

Its AI-powered platform, WPP Open, has more than 28,000 users from across the group’s hive of customers, including major brands L’Oreal and Nestle.

“AI is transforming our industry and we see it as an opportunity not a threat,” said Mark Read, WPP’s chief executive.

“We are already empowering our people with AI-based tools to augment their skills, produce work more efficiently and improve media performance, all of which will increase the effectiveness of our work.”

