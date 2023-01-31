He has worked across both operational and senior central leadership roles, most recently as the Vice Chief of Defence Staff and has completed 40 years in the Royal Navy.
Colin Smith CBE, a former Rolls-Royce Group President, is stepping down as Sheffield Forgemasters’ chair after almost five years with the company.
David Bond, Chief Executive Officer at Sheffield Forgemasters, said: “We are delighted that Tim Fraser is bringing his significant senior leadership experience to the role of Chair at Sheffield Forgemasters as we progress the substantial recapitalisation and site transformation programme.
"Forgemasters is entering a new phase of intense development.”