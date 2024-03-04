Sheffield Forgemasters expecting 'strong response' as 14 apprenticeships offered

The Ministry of Defence-owned company is looking to recruit 14 new apprentices to its award-winning training programme.

A spokesperson said: “Appointed apprentices will receive fully-funded training, working towards a professional qualification whilst getting paid, and will have a future career in one of the most advanced engineering facilities of its kind.”

Nicola Childs, Head of People Development at Sheffield Forgemasters, said: “As we progress with our recapitalisation programme, we are seeking out the most capable and committed individuals to join our team.

“Sheffield Forgemasters has a secure future following our MoD acquisition, as we push on with a the programme to create a new level of engineering skills-sets within defence and civil nuclear manufacture.”

The company is investing over the next ten years to support its defence-critical assets, including a new heavy forge line and building, major machine tool replacements and the creation of a new machining facility, which will be unmatched outside of the UK.

Ms Childs added: “We really want to find those candidates who have the drive to learn and secure a career which will provide skills for life and excellent professional development as we deliver increasing defence work and advance manufacturing technologies for civil nuclear power and renewable energy markets.

“We are proud to be able to invest in the next generation of apprentices. We know first hand the positive impact apprenticeships have on the success of a business. In 2023, we were delighted to be recognised within the Department of Education’s Top 100 UK Apprenticeship Employers initiative.”

Apprenticeship details can be found on the Sheffield Forgemasters’ website in the following areas; production, maintenance, technical and office-based.

Emily Wynne, People Development Advisor - early careers at Sheffield Forgemasters, said the company is anticipating considerable interest in the new roles.

“We expect a really strong response to this year’s apprentice drive and would urge those who have the determination to grasp the opportunity, to apply.

“We have a broad variety of roles, which should appeal to the diverse talent across the Sheffield City Region.”

Sheffield Forgemasters specialises in the design and manufacture of high integrity forgings and castings offering end-to-end manufacture and steel production from a single site in the UK.

Global markets served include Defence, Marine, Civil Nuclear, Steel Processing, Offshore, Renewables, Power Generation, High Pressure Reactors, Steel Plant and Ingot & Bar.