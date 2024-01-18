Thousands of well-paid jobs will be created in Sheffield if a local steelmaker secures a contract to manufacture parts for a new type of nuclear reactor, an MP has claimed.

Clive Betts is calling on the government to meet with Sheffield Forgemasters, Rolls Royce and South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppad to discuss the supply of steel parts for small modular reactors (SMRs).

“Sheffield Forgemasters is well placed to help the government deliver SMRs, increasing our energy security as well as helping us reach our climate emissions targets,” said the Labour MP for Sheffield South East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Sheffield is the steel city, and I would like to see us produce and assemble the parts needed to deliver SMRs here in the city.

Sheffield Forgemasters could create hundreds of new jobs in Sheffield. Picture by Simon Hulme

"This would help create thousands of well-paid jobs and boost the local economy.”

Energy Security Minister Andrew Bowie said he “would be delighted” to meet with “anybody who represents an area who wants to invest” in nuclear technologies, when he spoke in the House of Commons earlier this week.

Dominic Ashmore, Head of Strategy and Business Development at Sheffield Forgemasters, said: "As the UK’s only manufacturer of large, nuclear-grade castings and forgings, Sheffield Forgemasters is well placed to work with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to deliver on the next generation of nuclear power.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in December 2021, Rolls Royce and Sheffield Forgemasters signed a Memorandum of Understanding, as they looked to determine whether the steelmaker could produce nuclear grade forgings and castings for the SMRs.

Clive Betts MP photographed for The Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson

It happened five months after the government nationalised Sheffield Forgemasters in a £2.6 deal, to secure the supply of parts that are vital for the Royal Navy’s ships and submarines.

The company, which traces its history back to a blacksmith forge in the 1750s, had been struggling for years as the British steel industry was being undercut by competitors in countries such as China and India.

Unlike conventional nuclear reactors, SMRS are designed to be smaller and far cheaper to build.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rolls Royce is one of six companies competing for government contracts to build the miniature nuclear reactors. None have been built in the UK yet.

It said one SMR would cost £1.8bn to construct and provide a city the size of Leeds with clean energy for 60 years.

The government said it is planning to award contracts this summer, as it was up to a quarter of all UK electricity to come from nuclear power by 2050.

In December, Tom Greatrex, Chief Executive, Nuclear Industry Association, told MPs China is the only country in the world which has begun operating an SMR. But nuclear experts are constructing another four in Ontario in Canada.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this month, the Government announced it wants to explore the possibility of building another nuclear power station in the UK as large as Sizewell C, or Hinkley Point in Somerset.

It also announced a commitment to invest £300m in UK-produced high assay low enriched uranium fuel needed to power high-tech new nuclear reactors, which is currently only commercially available in Russia.

But Labour said the roadmap was “two years later” than promised and “still leaves a number of unanswered questions about how the Government intends on turning warm words into practical action”.

Hinkley Point C, which will power six million homes from an expected date of summer 2027, is expected to cost £33bn.