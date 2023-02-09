Sheffield Forgemasters signs agreement with fourth civil nuclear power provider

Sheffield Forgemasters has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with a fourth civil nuclear power provider as part of its strategy to support growth in the sector.

Forgemasters has agreed to collaborate with Holtec Britain on the development of components for its SMR-160 reactor.

A spokesman said: “The latest MOU positions the engineering company at the apex of the UK’s manufacturing supply chain for the SMR market and builds on its long history of supplying components into civil nuclear projects across the globe.”

Dominic Ashmore, Head of Strategy and Business Development, Clean Energy at Sheffield Forgemasters, said: “We are looking forward to working closely with Holtec Britain on the SMR-160 designed reactor. This MOU complements a broader body of work that we are undertaking for the UK’s future civil nuclear programme, with Small Modular Reactors (SMR’s) as a key element, alongside larger nuclear power plants and the real possibility of fusion power.”