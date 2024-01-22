Sheffield Hallam University Sports Park: New 3G pitches installed in £1.2m project
The construction company was appointed last year to replace two existing pitch surfaces at the site in Tinsley, which is ne of the largest outdoor multi-sports facilities in Yorkshire.
The Sports Park is home to many of the university’s sports teams and is used by thousands of students and amateur, professional and recreational sportspeople every year.
The £1.2m project was delivered by Kier Places.
The existing pitches were removed prior to the installation of the new ones, which have achieved FIFA and World Cup Rugby accreditations.
The works also included the installation of rugby/American football posts as well as dugouts complete with seating and equipment storage areas, while spectators will benefit from additional space created by extended perimeter footpaths.
As well as Sheffield Hallam’s sports teams, the pitches and facilities are used by local community sports teams including Sheffield United Women’s Football Club, Sheffield Wednesday Football Club’s academy, Rotherham United Football Club’s academy, England under 18s Women's Rugby Union, and the FA Women's High Performance Goalkeeping Centres of Excellence, as well as many local junior sports clubs.
The project was procured through the SCAPE framework and the project was delivered on schedule and within budget.
Shaya Alexander, project manager at Kier Places, said: “It’s been fantastic to work on a project which will bring so much benefit both to Sheffield Hallam students and to the wider community.
“We built a strong relationship with the team at Sheffield Hallam, making sure we understood their needs – including timescales, local geography, and specifications - from day one, and we’re delighted to be handing over the pitches on time and within budget.
Katherine Cox, head of physical activity and sport at Sheffield Hallam, said: “Our synthetic pitches are the lifeblood of our outdoor team sport provision and ensuring they are fit for purpose is so important. We now have spaces that our students are proud to call their own and reflect the University’s aspirations around sport and physical activity."
