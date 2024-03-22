Sheffield hosts prestigious Healthcare Business Awards Ceremony

Medilink also celebrated a ten-year partnership with the Health Innovation Network (formerly AHSN) in headline sponsoring these awards, alongside award sponsors MFL Insurance Group, Hill Dickinson, Department for Business & Trade, AAG, Saffery, Appleyard Lees, AbacusFX, Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, University of Sheffield Faculty of Health and Deepinventhei.

Tom Elliott, Chief Executive Officer, from Medilink commented, “It was wonderful to be hosting back in Sheffield after fifteen years, and congratulations to all of the shortlisted organisations and especially to the winners at this years’ celebration event.”

As well as the awards and a three-course meal, guests at the Mercule Hotel in Sheffield were given a warm welcome from Mr Charles Turner, Master Cutler of The Company of Cutlers in Hallamshire, followed by a keynote talk from Associate Professor Mr Austin McCormick, a Consultant Ophthalmic and Oculoplastic Surgeon at the Aintree University Hospital.

Medilink Awards Dinner 2024

This years’ winners of awards from across the North of England included: Secure Choice Cybersecurity trading as ND Axon, Conductive Transfers, Paxman Scalp Cooling, Digital Autopsy, Evergreen Life, Blüm Health, AMlo Biosciences with Newcastle University, Vernacare, Hypoplas and a certificate of commendation for Crest Medical.

Medilink North of England is a professional membership association and specialist consultancy for the life sciences sector, part of Medilink UK, they help businesses and organisations to innovate and prosper by improving sector connectivity and identifying opportunities, as well as helping organisations to grow by providing cost-effective consultancy support to become more competitive and profitable.