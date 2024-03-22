Sheffield hosts prestigious Healthcare Business Awards Ceremony

The Medilink North of England Healthcare Business Awards 2024 returned to Sheffield to celebrate excellence and innovation in the healthcare sector. The annual prestigious awards event revealed outstanding contributions across ten categories and included a number of prominent companies from across the North of England, some with international successes.
By Stephen ThomasonContributor
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 11:49 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2024, 11:52 GMT

Medilink also celebrated a ten-year partnership with the Health Innovation Network (formerly AHSN) in headline sponsoring these awards, alongside award sponsors MFL Insurance Group, Hill Dickinson, Department for Business & Trade, AAG, Saffery, Appleyard Lees, AbacusFX, Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, University of Sheffield Faculty of Health and Deepinventhei.

Tom Elliott, Chief Executive Officer, from Medilink commented, “It was wonderful to be hosting back in Sheffield after fifteen years, and congratulations to all of the shortlisted organisations and especially to the winners at this years’ celebration event.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As well as the awards and a three-course meal, guests at the Mercule Hotel in Sheffield were given a warm welcome from Mr Charles Turner, Master Cutler of The Company of Cutlers in Hallamshire, followed by a keynote talk from Associate Professor Mr Austin McCormick, a Consultant Ophthalmic and Oculoplastic Surgeon at the Aintree University Hospital.

Medilink Awards Dinner 2024Medilink Awards Dinner 2024
Medilink Awards Dinner 2024

This years’ winners of awards from across the North of England included: Secure Choice Cybersecurity trading as ND Axon, Conductive Transfers, Paxman Scalp Cooling, Digital Autopsy, Evergreen Life, Blüm Health, AMlo Biosciences with Newcastle University, Vernacare, Hypoplas and a certificate of commendation for Crest Medical.

Medilink North of England is a professional membership association and specialist consultancy for the life sciences sector, part of Medilink UK, they help businesses and organisations to innovate and prosper by improving sector connectivity and identifying opportunities, as well as helping organisations to grow by providing cost-effective consultancy support to become more competitive and profitable.

For more information, please visit www.medilink.co.uk

Related topics:EnglandSheffieldNorth