Low cost housebuilder Gleeson Homes has revealed its mission to broaden its appeal beyond first time buyers following a brand refresh.

Last month, the Sheffield-based firm, which is part of the MJ Gleeson group, reported a 14 per cent drop in the number of homes sold in the year to June 30, 2023, and a four per cent dip in turnover to £321m due to “difficult market conditions”.

Working with creative agency Focus Agency Group, and PR firm Hudson Sandler, Gleeson has updated its signage, point of sale and wider marketing materials and a new positioning message of ‘right where you belong’ to appeal to a wider range of customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The updates include the use of more neutral and refined colours, a refreshed tone of voice and new imagery, the firm said.

Gleeson Homes has announced a brand refresh as it looks to broaden its appeal beyond first time buyers. Picture supplied by Gleeson Homes.

Over the last decade, Gleeson’s core customer focus has been first-time buyers. While this market remains a key focus for Gleeson, the business continues to see increased interest from other areas of the market, including existing homeowners.

For example, of Gleeson reservations in the last six months, 20 per cent were buyers aged over 55 years old, representing a 10 per cent increase from the prior year.

Gleeson is also investing in its marketing and sales teams with the re-launch of its customer-focused training programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Knight, chief executive at Gleeson Homes, said: “Our value offering remains a key differentiator for us in the market, and we are already seeing the benefits of our new strategic initiatives from recent months. We look forward to using this to continue in our mission to provide affordable and high-quality homes for those who need them across the UK.”