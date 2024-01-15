Sheffield-headquartered housebuilder Honey has secured five sites across South Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire that will deliver 800 new build homes and revenues of £240m.

The housebuilder has exchanged contracts on sites in Maltby, Rotherham, and Duckmanton, near Chesterfield. In addition Honey has acquired sites in Waverley, Rotherham; Killamarsh, near Sheffield; and Edwinstowe, near Mansfield.

Honey chief executive officer, Mark Mitchell, said: “Securing these five sites marks the latest milestone in our expansion strategy to quickly become an established housebuilding brand within the north of England and the Midlands.

“We have gained a great deal of momentum in a short space of time and we intend to continue on our growth trajectory throughout 2024.”

Honey chief executive, Mark Mitchell

Since being launched in October 2022, Honey has now secured 13 sites across Yorkshire and the East Midlands that will deliver 1,650 plots and a combined gross development value of £480m.

The housebuilder’s first two developments are currently underway. These are a £14m, 50-new home scheme in South Normanton, Derbyshire, called Amber and a £23.5m, 95-new home development on Barnburgh Lane, Barnsley, called Iris. The remaining six secured sites range from Bradford to Nottingham.

Honey has purchased the three sites in Edwinstowe, Waverley and Killamarsh from Rotherham-headquartered land and property regeneration company Harworth Group.

Plans have been submitted for the proposed development at Edwinstowe, with planning expected to be submitted for the other four recently secured sites within the coming weeks.