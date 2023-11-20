All Sections
Sheffield IT company aims to take on big three cloud providers

A Sheffield-based IT and innovative technology company is aiming to take on the three big cloud solution providers – Google, Azure and Microsoft, with the launch of its own low-cost secure private cloud solution.
By Michael Crossland
Published 20th Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT

Daniel Bumby, managing director of Simoda, which has developed Simoda Cloud, has described the new solution as ‘a market disruptor’.

He said: “Businesses are operating in an environment of rising costs and are looking for ways to manage and reduce them, particularly when it comes to service providers. More and more of our customers were challenging us to offer an alternative to the cloud solutions offered by the big three; one where costs were not only less but could be managed. We have more than risen to the challenge.”

The launch of Simoda Cloud follows the company’s move to new larger premises in the Kelham Island area of Sheffield last month. Following the site move, Simoda is set to create 50 new jobs.

Sheffield-based Simoda is aiming to take on the three big cloud solution providers – Google, Azure and Microsoft, with the launch of its own low-cost secure private cloud solution.

The firm says that the new Simoda Cloud system costs up to 40 per cent less than current market leader solutions.

Lee Wragg, technology solutions director at Simoda, added: “We’re excited to launch our new private cloud solution. It will help businesses of all sizes reduce their IT spend, whilst keeping data secure and easily accessible as well as delivering true value to their business.”

