Sheffield IT company aims to take on big three cloud providers
Daniel Bumby, managing director of Simoda, which has developed Simoda Cloud, has described the new solution as ‘a market disruptor’.
He said: “Businesses are operating in an environment of rising costs and are looking for ways to manage and reduce them, particularly when it comes to service providers. More and more of our customers were challenging us to offer an alternative to the cloud solutions offered by the big three; one where costs were not only less but could be managed. We have more than risen to the challenge.”
The launch of Simoda Cloud follows the company’s move to new larger premises in the Kelham Island area of Sheffield last month. Following the site move, Simoda is set to create 50 new jobs.
The firm says that the new Simoda Cloud system costs up to 40 per cent less than current market leader solutions.
Lee Wragg, technology solutions director at Simoda, added: “We’re excited to launch our new private cloud solution. It will help businesses of all sizes reduce their IT spend, whilst keeping data secure and easily accessible as well as delivering true value to their business.”