Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park aiming to be nation’s top 'innovation ecosystem' for sport, health and wellbeing firms

Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park intends to become a national “innovation ecosystem” for promising new businesses in the fields of sport, health and wellbeing.

A strategic partnership has been established to help such firms “innovate, collaborate and grow” – with the intention that the project could help thousands of companies in the coming years.

Spearheaded by Scarborough Group International (SGI), the development partner responsible for delivering the next phase of Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park and Propel Teams, the newly-established partnership will provide start-ups and scale-ups with access to flexible workspace alongside a unique community of entrepreneurs, mentors, investors, advisors and service providers, and a bespoke calendar of events through its carefully-

curated membership programme.

Led by a dedicated onsite team located at the brand new flex workspace at Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park, ‘Landing Pad powered by Propel’ is aiming to create entrepreneurial opportunities for up to 100,000 individuals, and create a pathway to inspire and guide more than 10,000 businesses to fulfil their financial and social impact potential over the next seven years.

Complementing the growing number of accelerator programmes based at Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park, which currently includes P4SY and AWRC Wellbeing and, with support from Team SY, Propel Teams will also host its own sports technology accelerator at Landing Pad.

Jump is a two-month-long hybrid programme specifically curated for founders of sports technology start-ups creating products or services that either improve sporting performance, reduce the risk of injury or improve enjoyment or participation in sport.

Mark Jackson, Group Development Director at SGI, said: “Sheffield is a city with great entrepreneurial spirit and a wealth of resources in health, wellbeing, sports and activity. It is therefore uniquely well-positioned to support the UK’s innovation-led growth agenda. However, we recognise that we also need to develop a supportive economic environment, facilities and business services to help organisations to innovate, collaborate and grow.

“We established our partnership with Propel to develop the business and innovation ‘ecosystem’ within a high quality working environment, and we are delighted to welcome them to the team. ”