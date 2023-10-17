Sheffield partnership to revitalise historic listed building used by local charity
The building, which was previously a school, received its listed status in 1995 and is built in the Gothic Revival style. It is one of the oldest buildings in the area, having been constructed between 1874 and 1875.
The former school is an example of Victorian public municipal architecture, and was one of the first to be built following the 1870 Education Act. Work on the building began in September 2023, with completion scheduled for the first quarter of 2024 and a view to being fully occupied in the second quarter.
Joshua Weston, founder, and lead director of Fourth Wall Building Consultancy, said: “We are delighted to be working with an important charity like Endeavour, supporting them to improve the facilities they have, and offering what they can provide to the local community. As a born and bred Sheffielder, it’s an honour to be able to support young people in the city where I grew up"
The scheme aims to improve the building’s carbon footprint and accessibility provision for disabled users.
Endeavour’s work includes delivering educational opportunities and GCSE qualifications.
The £1.2m project works are being funded by the Youth Improvement Fund grant programme.