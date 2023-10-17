All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

Sheffield partnership to revitalise historic listed building used by local charity

Surveying firm Fourth Wall Building Consultancy is supporting Sheffield youth development charity Endeavour in transforming its Grade II listed home in the Burngreave.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland
Published 17th Oct 2023, 16:45 BST

The building, which was previously a school, received its listed status in 1995 and is built in the Gothic Revival style. It is one of the oldest buildings in the area, having been constructed between 1874 and 1875.

The former school is an example of Victorian public municipal architecture, and was one of the first to be built following the 1870 Education Act. Work on the building began in September 2023, with completion scheduled for the first quarter of 2024 and a view to being fully occupied in the second quarter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Joshua Weston, founder, and lead director of Fourth Wall Building Consultancy, said: “We are delighted to be working with an important charity like Endeavour, supporting them to improve the facilities they have, and offering what they can provide to the local community. As a born and bred Sheffielder, it’s an honour to be able to support young people in the city where I grew up"

Most Popular
The former school is one of the oldest buildings in the area and was constructed between 1874 and 1875.The former school is one of the oldest buildings in the area and was constructed between 1874 and 1875.
The former school is one of the oldest buildings in the area and was constructed between 1874 and 1875.

The scheme aims to improve the building’s carbon footprint and accessibility provision for disabled users.

Endeavour’s work includes delivering educational opportunities and GCSE qualifications.

The £1.2m project works are being funded by the Youth Improvement Fund grant programme.

Related topics:SheffieldGrade IIWorkVictorian
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us