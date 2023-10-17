Surveying firm Fourth Wall Building Consultancy is supporting Sheffield youth development charity Endeavour in transforming its Grade II listed home in the Burngreave.

The building, which was previously a school, received its listed status in 1995 and is built in the Gothic Revival style. It is one of the oldest buildings in the area, having been constructed between 1874 and 1875.

The former school is an example of Victorian public municipal architecture, and was one of the first to be built following the 1870 Education Act. Work on the building began in September 2023, with completion scheduled for the first quarter of 2024 and a view to being fully occupied in the second quarter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joshua Weston, founder, and lead director of Fourth Wall Building Consultancy, said: “We are delighted to be working with an important charity like Endeavour, supporting them to improve the facilities they have, and offering what they can provide to the local community. As a born and bred Sheffielder, it’s an honour to be able to support young people in the city where I grew up"

The former school is one of the oldest buildings in the area and was constructed between 1874 and 1875.

The scheme aims to improve the building’s carbon footprint and accessibility provision for disabled users.

Endeavour’s work includes delivering educational opportunities and GCSE qualifications.