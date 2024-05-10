A proposal that would have seen the creation of a dozen supported living units and new homes after the demolition of a former pub in Sheffield has been refused.

Sheffield City Council’s planning officers have rejected the plans to build 12 supporting units and homes replacing the former Foxwood/Embassy public house on Mansfield Road in Sheffield.

The development would have happened on an approximately 0.26ha brownfield site currently including the former pub (Foxwood) and function suite (Embassy).

The proposals included the demolition of the existing public house/function suite, with five homes and supported living accommodation with associated parking and landscaping being built.

The supported living accommodations would have been two storeys high.

The application received three public comments from people living nearby with all of them saying they were neutral about the plans.

However, two of them mentioned their concerns about traffic the development would create in the area.

One of Richmond ward’s councillors, Coun Dianne Hurst, also made a comment about the plans.

She mentioned the site was subject to antisocial behaviour and added: “After speaking with local residents I have the following comments: I would have reservations about the height of the block.

“To the rear, it overlooks bungalows and a residential home. Overlooking seems to be a clear danger and may need to be conditioned. I would not want the quality of life to be affected for those in this small close by being overlooked in their rooms or homes.

“I would also look to a design sympathetic with the traditional nature of the houses in the area to be considered.”

In the end, planning officers have rejected the development.

In a decision notice uploaded in the planning portal, they said the loss of a considerable portion of a designated local centre (…) would adversely affect the ability of the Local Centre to provide the facilities and services that the community needs.