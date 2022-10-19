Sheffield tech firm Razor sponsors students in Mars Rover tournament bid

Razor is one of several local businesses who are offering their help in being part of the push to get university-based project MarsWorks ready to compete and win in both the Anatolian Rover Challenge and the European Rover Challenge.

The MarsWorks project was formed to give students the opportunity to take part in building a full-sized Rover, a lander-style spacecraft designed to explore the solid surface of planets and other planetary-mass celestial bodies such as Mars and the Moon.

In working together to build a Rover, students are able to develop the skills necessary to aim for careers in the tech, robotics and space industry, as well as gaining valuable hands-on experience working with industry-grade technology as they work towards their degree.

Razor is supporting the attempts by the University of Sheffield students.

The MarsWorks team had previously competed in the Anatolian Rover Challenge, where they reached the final stage of the competition.

Although the Rovers built for both competitions won’t end up going to space, the chance to be able to work with hardware and software that mirrors actual Rovers is a productive venture for students who are determined to make space exploration, robotics and engineering their life’s work.

Razor’s support of MarsWorks will give University of Sheffield students and the Razor team the ability to be involved in cutting-edge technological development.