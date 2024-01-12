Gripple, the manufacturer of wire joiners and tensioners and suspension systems, has released its 2022 Sustainability Progress Report which outlines how it has achieved its first sustainability goal: carbon neutral across its UK operations.

Sheffield-based Gripple said it has managed to achieve emission reduction targets, supplemented with sustainable offsetting to deliver no net impact on the environment.

In 2022, Gripple said it reduced its electricity usage from the national grid by four per cent compared to the previous year, despite adding a new manufacturing site to its UK operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tasha Lyth, sustainability manager at Gripple, said: “Carbon neutral for our UK operations is an important milestone on our journey to climate positivity and it also paves the way for our other manufacturing facilities across the world to do the same.

Tasha Lyth, sustainability manager at Gripple.

"We are extremely proud to have achieved this goal, through a focus on reducing carbon emissions, energy and water consumption, business travel and waste across all areas of our business.”

She added: “The release of our 2022 Sustainability Progress Report helps our customers, partners, and colleagues understand more about how we are growing our business in an inclusive, environmentally conscious way.