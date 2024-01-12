Sheffield wire joiner manufacturer Gripple achieves carbon neutrality
Sheffield-based Gripple said it has managed to achieve emission reduction targets, supplemented with sustainable offsetting to deliver no net impact on the environment.
In 2022, Gripple said it reduced its electricity usage from the national grid by four per cent compared to the previous year, despite adding a new manufacturing site to its UK operations.
Tasha Lyth, sustainability manager at Gripple, said: “Carbon neutral for our UK operations is an important milestone on our journey to climate positivity and it also paves the way for our other manufacturing facilities across the world to do the same.
"We are extremely proud to have achieved this goal, through a focus on reducing carbon emissions, energy and water consumption, business travel and waste across all areas of our business.”
She added: “The release of our 2022 Sustainability Progress Report helps our customers, partners, and colleagues understand more about how we are growing our business in an inclusive, environmentally conscious way.
"We are committed to integrating cutting-edge technologies, forging strategic partnerships and engaging with stakeholders to ensure we leave an indelible positive impact on the planet.”