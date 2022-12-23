Sheffield’s first professional orchestra is looking for sponsors as it prepares for its 2023/24 classical season.

Brigantes Orchestra, which was formed and is conducted by city-based music director Quentin Clare, has been performing to critical acclaim at venues across the region since 2019.

Soloists performing with the orchestra include British clarinettist Emma Johnson, Classic FM favourite Zeb Soanes, Dutch rising star Lisa Jacobs and pianist Christopher Devine.

Currently sponsored by Sheffield company Neuronatal, the orchestra is in the middle of its season 2022/23 with performances including music by Mendelssohn, Sibelius, Vaughan Williams, Suk, Debussy and Elgar.

The Brigantes orchestra is seeking new sponsorship. Picture: Eduardus Lee

With announcements due to be made in May 2023 for their following season, there comes a range of exclusive sponsorship opportunities

Mr Clare said: “Sheffield has never before been able to say that it has a resident professional orchestra which always seemed remarkable given that every other city of our size has long had its own.

“The Brigantes have become an essential and popular part of classical music in the North of England and we are now looking for corporate sponsors to join our current backers and help secure the orchestra’s future.

“With government financial support for the arts in England falling, we want to find alternative partners who recognise the huge potential of a professional orchestra in the city, both for audiences, our musicians and as an ambassador for musical excellence born in Sheffield.

“Our aim is to develop innovative programmes appealing to existing audiences but which also bring in young people and those who would not normally visit a concert of symphonic music.

“To achieve this, though, we really do need the support of the city as we further establish ourselves as part of Sheffield life.

“We would be very happy to talk to potential supporters - both corporate and private - about the full range of opportunities that would be available, including advertising space, logos on promotional material and a place on the Brigantes website, as well as things like special performances.

“It’s an opportunity to invest in the future, to establish something that could become a part of our regional and national identity for future generations.