Sheffield's One Health Group sets NHS patient referral record as revenue rises

One Health Group has released a trading update for the year ending March 31 in advance of the full results being published in June.

The company said its revenue figure is expected to be ahead of market forecast at more than £23m – up on £20.5m in the preceding 12 months.

The group experienced a 13 per cent increase in new NHS patient referrals to more than 13,000 for the year, which it said was a record.

CEO Adam Binns says the company has an exciting future

The company has recently secured new five-year contracts with two largest of the largest commissioners it works with from April 2024.

The two contracts are with Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) and South Yorkshire ICB which also acts as One Health’s lead commissioner for Derby and Derbyshire and West Yorkshire ICB’s. They will cover approximately 4,000 new patients and 2,000 surgical procedures per year.

Under these agreements, One Health will continue to provide free care to NHS patients over a longer term in Doncaster, Barnsley, Rotherham, Sheffield, Wakefield, Kirklees, Leeds, Bradford and most of Lincolnshire.

One Health has worked with the majority of these NHS commissioners for over 10 years.A spokesperson said: “These agreements replace the historic annually renewed contracts representing a strong indication of the value of the services provided by One Health to the NHS.”

Adam Binns, Chief Executive Officer of One Health Group, said: “One Health Group has continued to perform well over the last financial year, ahead of last year, and setting another new record for new NHS patients choosing One Health through Patient Choice.

"In addition, we continued to support five NHS Trusts with their internal patient waiting lists, further reducing the pressure on the NHS. The record number of new surgeons applying to provide their services to us is testament to the benefits that the Group provides to the wider community of NHS patients.

He added: “We look forward to the future with confidence, as our business model for providing surgical care, free at the point of delivery, becomes more widely adopted to reduce the pressure of waiting lists, supported by the ongoing NHS national media campaign to promote Patient Choice.”

Each year One Health treats in excess of 12,000 new patients, it undertakes 30,000 consultations and delivers 6,000 surgical procedures.

It has a team of more than 100 consultants working in over 30 CQC registered outreach clinics across West and South Yorkshire, North and South Lincolnshire, Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.