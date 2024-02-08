Sheffield's Showroom Workstation catalyst for £340m economic boost, survey shows

Showroom Workstation on Paternoster Row opened in 1993 as Sheffield’s first collaborative hub supporting independent businesses.

Data from the new tenant surveys has also revealed details about its impact. For each decade that Showroom Workstation has been open, combined tenant turnover has doubled.

In excess of 600 people are based onsite in an average year and more than 250 businesses have been housed there during its history to date. Businesses based in Showroom Workstation have also created an average of 20 jobs annually - indicating the true scale of opportunity possible when SMEs are housed under one roof.

Sheffield’s Showroom Workstation has supported SMEs to generate in excess of £340m in combined turnover during its 30-year history, analysis of tenant surveys has revealed.

Ian Wild, CEO of showroom workstation, said: “Showroom Workstation has always and will always champion the importance of collaboration to bolster success of independent businesses. The fact that SMEs housed here over the years have been able to generate such a huge economic boost, creating thousands of jobs along the way, is a true testament to their individual and combined brilliance.

“This building has been a hive of activity for 30 years, nurturing businesses through start-up and scale-up. Showroom Workstation is very much a place where creative, digital and cultural businesses can thrive and our role is to provide fantastic workspace in an environment centred round connecting individuals and businesses to further their work. This collaboration is so often the stimulus for exciting projects.”