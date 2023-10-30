All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive

Shein buys Missguided brand in first UK takeover for Chinese giant

Chinese-founded fast-fashion giant Shein has made its first acquisition in the UK, buying women’s clothing brand Missguided for an undisclosed amount.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright
Published 30th Oct 2023, 08:55 GMT

The company said it plans to “reignite” the brand, which was bought out of administration just a year and a half ago by Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group.

The deal will see Singapore-headquartered Shein buy Missguided’s intellectual property and trademarks. But the Manchester-based company’s staff and real estate will stay with Frasers, which has folded them into its fashion division. Frasers boss Michael Murray said the company’s I Saw It First and Missy Empire brands already give it a foothold in the online women’s fashion world.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Retaining the combined Frasers fashion teams whilst rationalising our portfolio in this space to focus on fewer brands makes a lot of sense in the current climate,” he said.

Most Popular
Chinese-founded fast-fashion giant Shein has made its first acquisition in the UK, buying women’s clothing brand Missguided for an undisclosed amount ( Photo by Yui Mok/PA)Chinese-founded fast-fashion giant Shein has made its first acquisition in the UK, buying women’s clothing brand Missguided for an undisclosed amount ( Photo by Yui Mok/PA)
Chinese-founded fast-fashion giant Shein has made its first acquisition in the UK, buying women’s clothing brand Missguided for an undisclosed amount ( Photo by Yui Mok/PA)

“We are also excited about the ongoing discussions around further collaboration between Frasers Group and Shein.”

Shein is valued at around £53bn, having expanded around the world and bought many of its rivals. The company said it will license the brand to Sumwon Studios, a joint venture with its founder, Nitin Passi. The brand’s products will be available through Shein’s sites and on Missguided.com.

“The joint venture we have entered ushers in a new format of partnerships for Shein, as part of our unwavering commitment to meet customer demand,” said Shein executive chairman Donald Tang.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Shein aims to reignite the Missguided brand, capitalising on its unique brand personality, and fuelling its global growth through Shein’s on-demand production model, unparalleled e-commerce expertise and global reach.”

Related topics:Frasers GroupMike Ashley