Shipley firm receives £200k funding boost for space technology development

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shipley based electronics business Slipstream Engineering Design has been given £200K funding to develop adaptable radio technology for use in space.

The business has become one of just five organisations in the UK, and the only one in Yorkshire, to receive a share of £1million from the Space to Innovate Campaign’s Bravo Drop funding.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr. Mike Roberts, Slipstream Engineering Design technical director and co-founder, said: “The Space to Innovate Campaign aims to find and fund solutions to major space hurdles to promote space resilience and operational effectiveness. Bravo Drop is the second ‘challenge drop’, which invited innovators to submit technologies and solutions to help overcome specified challenges.

Slipstream Managing Director and Co-Founder Philip Wilson (Left)