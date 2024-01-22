Shipley’s “dated and unremarkable” Market Square to be completely refurbished

Shipley’s “dated and unremarkable” Market Square is to be completely refurbished, with the existing fixed stalls removed and a new public space created.

The town’s new square will include more green areas and a new canopy in the centre – under which the market stalls will be based.

Bradford Council says the work will transform the dated market into a “contemporary and adaptable space, suitable for events and pop-up market stalls.”

Electric charging bays will be added to the square’s existing car park.

The transformation is one of several projects being funded by the Shipley Towns Fund, a £25m pot of cash by Government to regenerate the town.

For years there have been calls to update the market square, which is dominated by fixed stalls that are empty for most of the week during the non-market days.

It will tie in with plans to refurbish and re-open the Market Square toilets.

A planning application has now been submitted for the work, and it describes the current market square layout as “dated and unremarkable.”

It adds: “The outdoor market is to the north of the site, this is under-utilised and in need of refurbishment.

“With its dated urban format, Shipley Market Square is in need of regeneration.”

A spokesman from Bradford Council said: “This new design will create a contemporary and adaptable space, suitable for events and pop-up market stalls.

“An all-weather canopy means the square will be able to host year-round events, ensuring a vibrant atmosphere regardless of the weather.

“The existing permanent market stalls will be removed with the regular Shipley markets taking place under the canopy and along the pedestrianised promenade. Rain gardens – shallow planted areas which receive rain run-off – and comfortable seating areas have been strategically integrated, enhancing both the visual appeal and functionality of the square, creating an inviting space for families and visitors to Shipley to gather and spend time.”

Councillor Alex Ross-Shaw, Bradford Council’s Executive Member for Regeneration, Planning, and Transport, said: “The Shipley Market Square improvement is an exciting and dynamic project. Removing the old market stalls will improve the look of the town centre but also make it feel safer and more welcoming, particularly at night. It’s a significant step towards creating a vibrant and adaptable town centre with a thriving market. These enhancements will elevate Shipley’s appeal as a great place to live, work, and visit.”

Adam Clerkin, Chair of the Shipley Towns Fund Board added: “The revitalisation of Shipley Market Square is not only a strategic investment in our community but also a boost for local businesses. By creating an inviting and adaptable space, we will increase foot traffic, support our retail sector, and help businesses to thrive. This transformation aligns with our commitment to economic growth and enhancing the overall well-being of our town.”