Shisha bar’s bid to open until 2am on weekends refused after claims business breached rules

Rehana Lounge – located on the first floor of Express House on White Abbey Road, applied for a later opening last year, arguing the bulk of its trade came from late evening customers.

Plans to convert the vacant former bookstore into several smaller business were approved in 2018. In 2020 plans to turn one of these businesses into a café were approved – on the condition that the business shut at 11pm.

Mr Ali, the building’s landlord, applied to Bradford Council to extend this opening time until 2am on Friday and Saturday, and on Wednesday morning this application was discussed by members of the Bradford Area Planning Panel.

Express House

Planning officers had recommended the scheme be approved, despite objections from residents living in neighbouring roads.

Mr Ali told members of the panel: “I have tried to create harmony between the commercial side of the business and residents.

“Having this business open and doing well is better than having the shut down commercial building that was there before.

“I want to create a family friendly environment.”

Councillor Safina Kauser (Lab, Maningham) spoke on behalf of residents of Hardaker Street who had objected to the planned changes.

She said they were concerned about the impact of traffic, and added: “Operating until 11pm is quite manageable, but the café has breached its current timings before. This application seems to be to legalise what they are already doing. The breaches are already taking place, if you approve this you are rewarding them for doing so.”

Members heard that there was numerous letters of support for the application, but these came from areas including Halifax and Leeds.

Councillor Mohammed Amran (Lab, Heaton) said: “I’ve driven past this business on a number of occasions and seen cars parked all over the pavement and people stood outside those cars causing nuisance. If I was living here I wouldn’t want that.

“The applicant is saying he is working hard to make sure he satisfies the nearby community, but the business is breaching planning law.”

Councillor Brendan Stubbs (Lib Dem, Eccleshill) said: “I’m not satisfied what has already been approved is being properly controlled. I’m minded not to approve an additional three hours of pain for residents.”