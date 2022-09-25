Staff at the Anlaby Road takeaway made the announcement on Facebook to widespread sadness.

The post read: “A Sad Day for Nang Chicken.

"We have taken the tough decision to close Down from this Sunday 18th permanently.

Hull residents have been left in shock after popular takeaway Nang Chicken closed suddenly.

"I want to thank everyone for all your support over the last couple of years, what a journey.

"But for now we hang up our Woks.