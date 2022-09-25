Shock as popular Korean Fried Chicken takeaway closes suddenly
Hull residents have been left in shock after popular takeaway Nang Chicken closed suddenly.
Staff at the Anlaby Road takeaway made the announcement on Facebook to widespread sadness.
The post read: “A Sad Day for Nang Chicken.
"We have taken the tough decision to close Down from this Sunday 18th permanently.
Most Popular
"I want to thank everyone for all your support over the last couple of years, what a journey.
"But for now we hang up our Woks.
"We hope one day soon there will be a rebirth.”