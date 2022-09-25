News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Shock as popular Korean Fried Chicken takeaway closes suddenly

Hull residents have been left in shock after popular takeaway Nang Chicken closed suddenly.

By Daniel Sheridan
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 10:28 am
Updated Sunday, 25th September 2022, 10:29 am

Staff at the Anlaby Road takeaway made the announcement on Facebook to widespread sadness.

The post read: “A Sad Day for Nang Chicken.

"We have taken the tough decision to close Down from this Sunday 18th permanently.

Most Popular

Hull residents have been left in shock after popular takeaway Nang Chicken closed suddenly.

"I want to thank everyone for all your support over the last couple of years, what a journey.

"But for now we hang up our Woks.

"We hope one day soon there will be a rebirth.”

HullFacebook