The 3 Singhs Restaurant and Bar has been a staple on Sticker Lane in the city for a generation.

However, it is now to close to be renovated by International brand, a post on social media announced.

The post on the restaurant page reads: “We would like to announce the permanent closing of The 3 Singhs restaurant.

Bradford residents have been left in shock after the announcement that a popular family-run restaurant is to close after 18 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will always be grateful for your loyal custom over the past eighteen years.

"We have made this decision in order to spend more time with family at this stage in our lives.

"The 3 Singhs enterprise will continue through the Swaine Green Pub and other renovating projects.

"The building is now undergoing renovation and will be opening under the International (Bradford) brand in late November: we wish them the best of luck in all future endeavors.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many people took to social media to share their shock at the news following the Facebook announcement.

One woman said: “I am so sorry to hear this news, though I am aware it has been a fair time coming. I will always have fond memories of working at the Three Singhs with exceptional staff and customers many of whom became long term friends.”

Another added: “Very sorry to hear you are leaving, you will be a hard act to follow. Had so many fantastic nights here.