Shop vacant after the closure of a Bradford “institution” will be refurbished

A city centre building left vacant after the closure of a Bradford “institution” will be refurbished after new plans were approved.

The Bradford Camera Exchange on North Parade shut last year, bring to an end the much loved business’ 85-year presence in the city.

A planning application to refurbish the ground floor shop, dividing it into two smaller shops, and to convert the upper floors into four flats, was submitted this summer.

The proposal would involve reinstating more traditional, period shop fronts on the ground flood – one of which will face onto North Parade and the other of which face out onto the recently refurbished Oastler Square.

Camera Exchange North Parade

Bradford Council has now approved this application, which said the proposals will “bring a vacant building within the city centre back into a viable use”.

Submitted by Forest Hill Investment Ltd, the application said: “It will bring much needed housing accommodation and bring back two retail units, adding to the vibrancy of the city centre.

“It will bring additional footfall to the area and also create local employment directly and indirectly through suppliers etc.”

Planners initially raised concerns about the size of the flats – some were designed for two people, but did not meet space standards.

The design has been amended, and the smaller flats will now only be marketed as single occupancy.

Approving the application, planning officers said: “The proposal will help to bring a vacant building within the city centre back into a viable use through providing two commercial/retail spaces on the ground floor and living accommodation on the upper levels in the form of four self contained apartments.

“The proposal will help to bring the premises back into viable use which will improve the appearance of both the building and street and enhance the amenities for local people within the Bradford district. The proposal will create job provision within the retail units as well as meet local housing need.”

The approval comes after the area has undergone a huge facelift.

North Parade has been altered to include wider pavements and tree planting, while Oastler Square has become a “pocket park” thanks to recently completed works funded by the National Lottery.

The closure of the Bradford Camera Exchange occurred after the death of its owner and managing director John Greenwood in 2021.