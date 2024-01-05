Siemens Mobility to create up to 700 skilled jobs in Goole as it develops rail village

The company has recruited 35 employees in the first major wave of recruitment for its trains manufacturing facility in Goole as it prepares to begin production this Spring.

Mark Speed, Site Director and General Manager of Siemens Mobility in Goole, said: “It’s an incredibly exciting time for the project with the recruitment programme moving forward strongly ahead of production starting in 2024. We’re absolutely delighted with the calibre of recruits and they’ve already hit the ground running. They will all have an important part to play in the success of this pioneering project. This is just the first in a series of waves of recruitment, with many more exciting opportunities opening up over coming months."

The company is investing up to £200m in developing the facility in the East Yorkshire town, where it is creating up to 700 skilled jobs, as well as generating around 1,700 jobs in the supply chain.

The new starters at Siemens Mobility in Goole. (Photo by Sean Spencer/Hull News & Pictures Ltd)

A spokesman said: “Rolling stock for the UK train market will be manufactured at the factory, starting with new Piccadilly line Tube trains for Transport for London. The factory is the centrepiece of a wider rail village, featuring a train components servicing facility, a materials and logistics warehouse, and a research, development and innovation cluster, establishing Goole as a centre of excellence for rail technology in the UK. The latest team members have a broad range of backgrounds, with Siemens Mobility keen to hire people with relevant, transferable skills, rather than just those specifically with experience in the rail industry.

They include individuals with backgrounds in modular construction and the armed forces, among others, reflecting this focus on skills and expertise that can be applied successfully to the new roles.”