Siemens recruiting staff for 300 new roles at its wind turbine blade factory in Hull

Siemens Gamesa and Hull City Council are holding a recruitment event for 300 new jobs at the Alexandra Dock wind turbine blade factory.

Siemens opened its site by the Humber in 2016 and the vast majority of the workforce is from the local area. The factory has since expanded to service the growing North Sea wind industry – including Hornsea One, the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

The 300 new roles will take the staff roster to 800 – at full capacity the manufacturing and assembly site plus offices will employ 1,000 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The jobs fair will be held at Hull Central Library on Thursday February 23 from 9.30am-3pm.

Siemens Gamesa, the world's leader in the offshore wind industry has manufacturing factory based in Hull where they produce the giant blades for their gigantic offshore wind turbine towers which can be seen dominating the skyline on the edge of Alexandra Dock, Hull.

Most of the vacancies are for production operatives and warehouse workers.

Siemens is particularly targeting the unemployed, those looking for a career change, military veterans and those looking to return to work after a career break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Past recruitment events have attracted thousands of interested attendees.

Plant director Andy Sykes said: “We have come so far in such a short period of time and to have the opportunity to grow our team to over 800 people shows the important role we are all playing in all our energy futures.”

Those wishing to attend are asked to declare an expression of interest to allow organisers to be aware of estimated attendees.