'Significant' partnership announced between Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and Johnson & Johnson MedTech

An arm of American healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson is entering into a “significant” strategic partnership with Leeds Teaching Hospitals on health innovation work in West Yorkshire.

The NHS trust and Leeds-based Johnson & Johnson MedTech have announced details of a new formal collaboration.

Officials said the partnership should result in improvements to outcomes for patients in Leeds and help tackle health inequalities.

Details were revealed during an event with MPs and partners at the Palace of Westminster last week.

The Chair and Chief Executive of the Trust, Dame Linda Pollard, and Professor Phil Wood, alongside Johnson & Johnson MedTech Managing Director, UK, Hugo Breda announced the organisations had signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

The partnership will see the organisations work together on innovation, research and development and new MedTech projects, as well as promoting skills, talent and jobs in innovation and delivering increased efficiencies within the healthcare supply chain.

Professor Phil Wood, CEO of Leeds Teaching Hospitals said it is hoped the partnership could lead to healthcare break-throughs which have potential global benefits.

“The Trust is delighted to have agreed a strategic partnership with Johnson and Johnson MedTech, bringing together our clinical expertise and Johnson & Johnson’s innovation capabilities to make a lasting difference to health outcomes, and address health inequalities – not just in Leeds, but potentially on a global scale.

“We’ll be collaborating on innovation and R&D, nurturing skills and talent for the future – all while delivering climate and sustainability benefits.

"It’s significant news that will enable us to embrace innovation and move forward with our ambitions to provide our patients with the very best in modern, efficient healthcare, which is tailored to their needs.”

Johnson & Johnson MedTech Managing Director, UK, Hugo Breda said: “This is a significant announcement for healthcare in Leeds.

"We believe that through this collaboration we can drive an increase in innovation for unmet healthcare needs, and equality in access to health services for the people of West Yorkshire.

“Our global R&D and manufacturing facility in Leeds has a significant history in healthcare, being the home of the origins of hip replacement surgery.

"Today, we have employees working across the spectrum of medical technology development, from 3D printing and robotic surgery to custom medical implant creation and innovative patient education systems.

"We are excited about utilising this expertise to drive our shared goals with the Leeds Trust.”

With West Yorkshire recently confirmed as a new Investment Zone area by Government, the investment in digital and healthtech will accelerate plans for the Leeds Innovation Arc, kickstarting the development of the Innovation Village on the Leeds General Infirmary site with the refurbishment of the Old Medical School to create a healthtech innovation hub.