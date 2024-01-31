SimplyBiz and Deaqto parent firm Fintel acquires Owen James Events
The acquisition has been conducted through Fintel’s business technology and knowledge platform, Fintel IQ, for a net upfront cash consideration of £0.7m and up to £1.6m contingent earnout.
Huddersfield-based Fintel said the purchase will enable it to expand its range of services.
James Goad, managing director of Owen James, will remain with the business, working closely with Fintel.
Mr Goad said: “We are delighted to join Fintel and believe it will be a perfect fit for our strategy to enable financial services firms to do better business and drive change - commercially, intelligently, and ethically.
“Our acquisition by Fintel will power us to reach more people and evolve our events to the next level, whilst maintaining our status as independent.”
The news comes as Fintel also announces what joint CEO Matt Timmins described as a year of “significant strategic progress”.
The firm said in a trading update that it expects to post revenues of £56.6m for the year ending 31 December, slightly ahead of last year’s figure of £56.4m.
The company also said it expects to post EBITDA growth of around 6 per cent, up to £20.5m.
Owen James Events is the sixth business acquired by Fintel during the past twelve months. It joins financial services technology provider, Synaptic and consumer duty platform, VouchedFor.
