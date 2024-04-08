Simpson Millar announces latest promotions including two new partners

The announcement includes two new partners, four Senior Associates and ten who have moved up to Associate level.

The move reflects the firm’s ongoing commitment to investing in its people and to the future development of its teams, which are integral to the success of the business.

The two new Partners include experienced Child Care Proceedings Solicitor Lidia Foster, who is based in Leeds, as well as Drafting Team Leader Matt McGuire who works at CC Law, and is based Cardiff.

(L-R) Lidia Foster & Matt McGuire

There are four Senior Associate promotions and a further ten Associate promotions from across the firm’s three core practice areas which includes Public, Injury and Family, and its business support service teams, including its customer service division, its operations team, and its contact centre.

Commenting on the announcement Simpson Millar’s CEO, Greg Cox, said: “Our colleagues are integral to the ongoing success of the business, so it’s very important that we continue to invest in their personal and professional development in order to help them reach their full potential.

“It is always a pleasure to therefore see our people at Simpson Millar progress through promotion, and I would like to congratulate everyone who has been successful this year.

“It is thoroughly deserved, and I am once again looking forward to the next round.”

Senior Associate promotions included the firm’s solutions subject matter and transformation expert Dawn Rose, Client Claim Assessor Ryan Moss who sits in the Contact Centre, Military Claims Solicitor Jonathan Cloudsdale, and Industrial Disease Associate Solicitor Kirstie Bork.

Central Operations Manager Nick Kent and Complaints Manager Michelle Zelazowski are amongst those promoted to Associate Level, alongside Clinical Negligence Solicitor Kate McCue and Road Traffic Collision Solicitor Imogen Wetton both of whom sit in the firm’s Injury division.

Public Law and Human Rights Solicitor Alexandra Kenney, Child Care Proceedings Solicitor Charlie Longhorn, Education Law Solicitor Heather Davidson, Court of Protection (CoP) Solicitor Hayley Buchan, CoP Senior Paralegal/Supervisor Pete Myers, and Family Solicitor Emily Hugo have also all been promoted to Associate within the firm’s Public Law division.

The promotions span across Simpson Millar’s offices, which are located in Bristol, Cardiff, Manchester, London, Lancaster, Liverpool and Leeds.