Sirius Minerals foundation to fund charities to aid young

Leah Swain is chief executive of The Sirius Minerals Foundation

Organisations on the North Yorkshire coast are able to apply for grants of between £500 and £4,000 for activities which will help children and young people to play, reconnect with friends and experience some fun.

The foundation, which is funded by mining company Anglo American, the owner of Woodsmith Mine being built near Whitby and on Teesside, is making a total of £200,000 available for the scheme. Applications will be open until 12pm on Sunday October 31.

Leah Swain, chief executive of the foundation, said: “We really want communities and organisations to talk to their children and young people and find out how they would choose to spend time together, having fun or doing something uplifting.

"Then they can apply for funding to make it happen. It’s all about building relationships between children and young people and giving them time together.”

The grants can be used to provide opportunities for children from any and every background aged up to 18-years-old. Priority will be given to initiatives for children and young people who may not otherwise be able to access these types of opportunities.

“We’re really hoping for a good range of projects to fund,” said Ms Swain.

“You might put on activities that give children and young people the opportunity to learn new skills or have a new experience, or informal learning opportunities provided through socialising with their friends or peers.

"Perhaps the young people you work with have always said they’d love to try something new but you have never had the funding available to make it happen. We can change that.”

Foundation chairman, Ian Swales, said: “We applaud the amazing resilience that our children and young people have shown during what has been a difficult time.

"We want to support them by funding some exciting opportunities for them to reconnect with friends and have some fun.

“The foundation is committed to having a positive impact in our local area and for this latest grant round we want to put children and young people right at the centre by funding their own ideas.”

This grant round will close at 12pm on Sunday October 31. Groups will be notified of the outcome by December 10. Funds must be spent by the end of December 2022.