Site of Eggborough power station could be transformed into power project which boosts UK's energy security

A former coal-fired power station in Yorkshire could be transformed into a power plant which strengthens the UK’s energy security.

EP UK Investments has obtained provisional 15-year new build contracts for a Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) power project and a battery storage project on the site of the former Eggborough power station in North Yorkshire.

The site was acquired by EPH in 2015 as part of its acquisition of Eggborough Power Ltd, a former coal plant that was decommissioned in 2018. In a statement, EPH UK said: “Subject to a final investment decision, these projects will provide a major contribution to the provision of energy security through the 2020s and into the 2030s.”

Tom Bains, the chief executive of EPUKI, said: “The capacity market result represents another step in our investment strategy, focused on delivering reliable and climate-friendly power generation sources.

He added: "We are proud that once completed, these projects will constitute in excess of a £1bn investment in the UK economy, deliver one of the most modern power plants in Europe being carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) and hydrogen ready, and help to guarantee security of supply when inflexible renewable generation cannot satisfy demand.”