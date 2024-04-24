Six big new brands set to move into stores in Trinity Leeds shopping centre

Nike: Rise, Zara, Jack & Jones, Knoop, Five Guys and Honi Poke will all be opening their doors at the city centre shopping destination.

Nike will be launching its concept store Nike: Rise, taking over the former 10,000 sq ft Victoria’s Secret unit.

Meanwhile, fashion retailer Zara will be open a new flagship store later this year, relocating into the centre from its current location on Briggate.

Six new brands are due to move into stores in Trinity Leeds shopping centre. Picture: Simon Dewhurst

Five Guys is joining the shopping centre at the end of April, serving up their burgers, fries and milkshakes.

Menswear retailer Jack & Jones will be another new addition, as well as Knoops, which will be serving up chocolate-based drinks from a unit located at the Albion Street entrance.

Honi Poke will also be joining Trinity Leeds, serving up fresh, Hawaii-inspired poke bowls.

Steven Foster, centre director at Trinity Leeds, said: “As a leading retail destination which is so embedded in the city it serves, it’s important for Trinity Leeds to continually evolve."

He added: “These new brands will bring a dynamic and fresh attraction for guests and give them more reasons to come back time and time again. It’s set to be a very exciting year for Trinity Leeds.”

The new arrivals will follow in the footsteps of a number of new brands including Lounge and Build-A-Bear which have recently joined Trinity Leeds.