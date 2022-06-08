Six convenience stores in East Yorkshire to rebrand after gaining new owner

Christie & Co has sold leasehold convenience stores located throughout East Yorkshire, in the villages of Cherry Burton, Leven, Skirlaugh, South Cave, Brandesburton and Walkington.

Sold on behalf of D&S Retail group, the six sites have been acquired by Naeem Ahmad, a multi-site operator based in the North of England.

A spokesman said: " He plans to renovate and rebrand the stores under the Nisa symbol group."

The deal was brokered by James Moore-Martin, Regional Director – Retail North and Scotland at Christie & Co, alongside Andrew Birnie, Director – Retail North.

Mr Moore-Martin added: "These high turnover stores are within close proximity of each other in the East Yorkshire region and are an ideal acquisition for Naeem Ahmad and his family as they grow their portfolio across the North of England."

Funding for the purchase was secured by Lawrence Roberts, Associate Director at Christie & Co’s sister company, Christie Finance.