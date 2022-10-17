Six-figure investment sees Yorkshire ice cream manufacturer boost green credentials
North Yorkshire’s Brymor Ice Cream has made a six-figure investment in the installation of a solar PV array, which will see the amount of electricity it pulls from the grid reduced by up to 50 per cent.
With works carried out by Thirsk-based Dresser Solar, it is expected that the investment will save the ice cream maker £20,000 in year one – with further savings in the following years due to the current energy market.
Sales and Distribution manager, Heather Wilson said: “Being based in such stunning surroundings, we are very conscious of our effect on the environment and are always looking for ways we can reduce our impact.
"With a large area of roof on the building where we produce our ice cream, it was the perfect opportunity to install solar PV and take another step towards being greener.
“In the current climate, the savings that the investment will enable us to achieve also means that we can invest in other areas of the business, which over time will create jobs and further support our local economy.”
the 100Kw PV scheme consists of 256 individual 395W panels which will produce around 85,000 free kWh of electricity over a 12-month period.
The self-funded £100,000 installation is part of wider, significant investment into the site and business since 2015.
Steven Dresser, owner of Dresser Solar said: “It’s great to be able to contribute to yet another company choosing to be ‘greener’, and of course – while on site we enjoyed plenty of the delicious ice cream!”