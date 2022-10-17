Six-figure investment sees Yorkshire ice cream manufacturer boost green credentials

With works carried out by Thirsk-based Dresser Solar, it is expected that the investment will save the ice cream maker £20,000 in year one – with further savings in the following years due to the current energy market.

Sales and Distribution manager, Heather Wilson said: “Being based in such stunning surroundings, we are very conscious of our effect on the environment and are always looking for ways we can reduce our impact.

"With a large area of roof on the building where we produce our ice cream, it was the perfect opportunity to install solar PV and take another step towards being greener.

Brymore sales and distribution manager, Heather Wilson (right), with Steven Dresser, owner of Dresser Solar (left)

“In the current climate, the savings that the investment will enable us to achieve also means that we can invest in other areas of the business, which over time will create jobs and further support our local economy.”

the 100Kw PV scheme consists of 256 individual 395W panels which will produce around 85,000 free kWh of electricity over a 12-month period.

The self-funded £100,000 installation is part of wider, significant investment into the site and business since 2015.