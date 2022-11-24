A Yorkshire window sales company has been bought out of administration, saving the jobs of all 16 staff.

York-based Orion Windows Limited has been bought out of administration by Orion Home Improvements Limited.

Phil Booth of Booth & Co was appointed as administrator on 18 November 2022 and the sale of its business and assets was immediately completed to Orion Home Improvements.

Mr Booth, who founded Booth & Co, said: “After 30 years of successful trading, Orion Windows has been faced with a number of issues over the last couple of years.

Phil Booth, founder of Booth & Co.

"Having suffered from the impact of multiple Covid lockdowns which resulted in a fall in revenue, it was then hit by the escalating costs of raw materials and energy.

“The company was marketed by Mark Rowlands of SIA Group in Leeds and a pre-packaged sale was subsequently agreed to Orion Home Improvements, securing the future of this long-established business.

"This deal is great news for staff, customers and suppliers.”

Established in 1989, the independently-owned company supplies conservatories, orangeries and extensions as well as high performance windows and doors.

The company has a showroom in Clifton Moor, York, where it holds a large display of conservatories, orangeries and solid roofs.

The administrator was advised by Alice Pratt, Estelle Oates and Joseph Young of Leeds law firm Clarion.

Alice Pratt of Clarion said: “Like many businesses, Orion Windows was adversely affected by the disruption of the pandemic as well as the pressure of spiralling costs.

"In the hands of a new owner with significant experience in the sector, the business has a brighter future ahead.”

Orion Home Improvements is owned by a consortium that includes the directors of Conservatory Outlet Ltd, Orion Windows’ main manufacturer and supplier.

Earlier this year, Conservatory Outlet expanded to create 15 new jobs at it’s Wakefield factory, adding to the 130 staff it already employs in the region.

In May, the manufacturer also invested more than £100,000 to create a new sales training academy, aiming to provide new sales recruits with all the skills they need to carve out a successful career.