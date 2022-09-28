Sixty jobs secured in Sheffield as snack business acquires major popcorn factory

Taylors Snacks Ltd, best known for its Mackie’s potato crisps, has purchased the business and assets of South Yorkshire Foods, a Sheffield-based popcorn manufacturer and supplier that produces 12 tonnes of popcorn per day.

The move secures 60 jobs - taking the Perthshire-based firm’s headcount to more than 120 - and forms part of a UK-wide acquisitive and organic growth strategy. It also brings the production of its popcorn range in-house.

Taylors Snacks Ltd was previously known as Mackie’s at Taypack, a joint venture between the Taylor family and ice cream producer Mackie’s of Scotland founded in 2009. The Taylor family purchased the remaining shares of the snacking business earlier in the year and will move all produce over to new Taylor Snacks branding from the summer of 2023.

James Taylor, Managing Director of Taylors Snacks Ltd, said: “The addition of the popcorn manufacturing business makes for a really exciting time to be at Taylors. South Yorkshire Foods produces a high-quality product packed with flavour, something we pride ourselves on at Taylors Snacks.

“The new business move will not only add an array of dedicated, talented staff, it will also add to our ever extending range of products. It made sense right away.”

Taylors’ popcorn will be produced at South Yorkshire Foods’ existing factory, which uses traditional means of cooking popcorn in large kettles.

A spokesman said: “The acquisition will also see Taylors Snacks take over the production and distribution of South Yorkshire Foods’ renowned ‘Big Night In’ range, a popular popcorn brand listed in the likes of Asda, Iceland and B&M to name a few.

"The Yorkshire firm currently produce 120,000 bags of 100g popcorn every day from its Sheffield factory, which has been earmarked by Taylors as an ideal location for delivering light and bulky goods to hungry consumers across the UK.”