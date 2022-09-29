Skechers creates 15 new jobs with opening of first ever Bradford store
American footwear brand Skechers is creating 15 new jobs in Bradford with the opening of its first store in the city.
Skechers has signed a lease for a 3,500 sq ft shop located in the Eastbrook mall. The new store will be the first Skechers in Bradford and its third store in West Yorkshire.
Ian Ward, general manager at The Broadway, said: “It’s no secret that the pandemic impacted retail enormously.
"We’ve been working closely with our current retailers whilst holding ongoing discussions with new brands to ensure that The Broadway can continue to bring the very best shopping, eating and leisure experiences to the city of Bradford.”
Most Popular
He added: “I’m confident Skechers will be a popular addition to the retailers currently at the centre.”
The Broadway Bradford has more than 80 retail stores and more than 20 eateries, plus a six-screen cinema.
Read more: UK designer Daniel Lee succeeds Riccardo Tisci at Burberry - who is he, why has CFO Julie Brown stepped down?