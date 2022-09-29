Skechers has signed a lease for a 3,500 sq ft shop located in the Eastbrook mall. The new store will be the first Skechers in Bradford and its third store in West Yorkshire.

Ian Ward, general manager at The Broadway, said: “It’s no secret that the pandemic impacted retail enormously.

"We’ve been working closely with our current retailers whilst holding ongoing discussions with new brands to ensure that The Broadway can continue to bring the very best shopping, eating and leisure experiences to the city of Bradford.”

Skechers is to open a new store in The Broadway in Bradford, creating 15 new jobs. Picture: Marc Wheatley Photography

He added: “I’m confident Skechers will be a popular addition to the retailers currently at the centre.”

The Broadway Bradford has more than 80 retail stores and more than 20 eateries, plus a six-screen cinema.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​