A new programme is being launched across York and North Yorkshire which hopes to provide sector specific skills training to people in the region.

York & North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership is working with a range of specialist providers and leading employers to deliver 26 Skills Bootcamps to support more than 1,000 residents.

The Skills Bootcamps will provide free, flexible courses of up to 16 weeks, giving those who take part the opportunity to build up sector-specific skills and fast track to an interview with a local employer or acquire new skills to help their existing employer’s growth ambitions.

Funding has been secured from the Government by the York & North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership to deliver the programme.

Helen Simpson OBE, Chair of York & North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “This is an ambitious programme which will provide the higher-level skills needed for our region to become a greener, fairer and stronger economy.

"We are delighted to have secured this funding for York and North Yorkshire and to be working with excellent partners and employers to deliver these Skills Bootcamps.

"Moreover, every course provides dedicated tutor support, including help with job search and interview techniques.”

Training includes 15 digital specialisms, each opening a door to a new career path with significant opportunities.

Digital skills training organisations have designed short and flexible courses in collaboration with the York & North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

The partnership notes that as the bootcamps take place online, individuals can study around existing work or personal commitments and preferences.

Anyone aged 19 and over, either living in or wanting to work in York and North Yorkshire, is eligible to apply to train through the programme and at no cost to themselves.

Alongside the digital skills offer, the York and North Yorkshire Skills Bootcamp programme also covers areas such as advanced manufacturing, electronics, green construction and natural protection.

Organisations delivering Skills Bootcamps in York and North Yorkshire include The Coders Guild, Craven College (Tyro Training), Darlington College, Derwent Training, Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, Learning Curve Group, Purple Beard, The Skills Network, TEC Partnership, York College and York Learning.

The York & North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership is a public-private partnership charged with driving economic growth and prosperity across York and North Yorkshire.

The group is one of 38 Local Enterprise Partnerships in the national Network, and one of the 11 in the NP11 partnership.

The York & North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership serves to act as a bridge between businesses and the public sector.

The group also hopes to set the strategic direction for government investment in the region to drive good growth in the local economy and bring forward opportunities for people, places and businesses to thrive.