Skills gap and grid connections key hurdles in UK’s nuclear energy ambitions, says Great British Nuclear chair

Simon Bowen, chair of Great British Nuclear, the organisation tasked with delivering the Government’s long-term nuclear programme, has cited the skills gap and grid connections as key issues faced by the nuclear energy sector on its road to achieving Government targets.

The Government has set the aim of delivering 24GW of nuclear power capacity in the UK by 2050, meaning around a quarter of the UK’s total power demands would be met through nuclear energy.

Speaking at the Nuclear Manufacturing Summit 2023, held at Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham, Mr Bowen said: “The two things that keep me awake at night are, firstly, skills and capability in the supply chain and secondly, grid connections, and the grid’s ability to be able to cope with what we need to do with our energy system.

“I’m not just talking about nuclear, I’m talking about offshore wind, onshore wind and the hydrogen system, because we simply don't have an integrated energy system spatial plan, and that's something that we are working hard to deliver.”

Simon Bowen, chair of Great British Nuclear, addresses the Nuclear Manufacturing Summit 2023.

Grid connections have proved to be a hurdle for multiple energy firms, with some claiming to have been given wait times of over 10 years to be hooked up to the UK power grid in certain areas.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently pledged to create a spatial plan for energy infrastructure to give the industry “certainty” over where infrastructure will be, as well as a new approach to grid connections which would mean projects which are ready to connect will be given priority to do so.

Earlier this year, MPs on the Science, Innovation and Technology Committee warned that the UK will need to more than double its workforce in the nuclear sector to meet the 24GW target. This means that between 75,000 and 150,000 new recruits would be needed.

Mr Bowen also highlighted the need for nuclear manufacturing firms to work together in order to achieve the Government’s target. He noted that once the lifetime extension at Sizewell B power plant, in Suffolk, is completed, the UK will still only achieve around 7.2GW of nuclear energy capacity.

“That means we’ve got to build north of 16 gigawatts and probably larger,” Mr Bowen added.

“This is an enormous market and we have a lot of work to do, but there's also a huge opportunity to create a continuum and a system and an industry that is totally integrated and collaborative.

“If we don't work together and compliment each other on what we do, we haven't got a prayer of delivering anywhere close to the targets that have been set. Collaboration and partnership are a part of what we have to do.”

In 1995, the UK produced 27 per cent of its electricity through nuclear energy. This has now dropped to 15 per cent.

Speaking in a pre-recorded address to the summit, Andrew Bowie, Minister for Nuclear and Networks, said: “It is a hugely exciting time for the nuclear industry here in the United Kingdom. Nuclear power strengthens our energy security, cuts down costs for consumers and helps to decarbonise our economy.