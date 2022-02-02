Skipton Building Society appoints first female chair in its 169-year history

Gwyn Burr.

Joining the society's board as non-executive chairwoman, Ms Burr will take up her role on April 26 when current chairman Robert East retires from the board.

Mr East has served the society's board as chairman for the past five years and before that as a non-executive director for five years.

Following his stewardship as chairman, in 2020 Mr East agreed to an additional year's service as the pandemic led to a suspension of the process to find his successor.

Mr East said: "I'm delighted to announce Gwyn's appointment as chair of Skipton Building Society. Her extensive executive and non-executive experience across a number of different sectors and financial services will be invaluable as the Society continues to grow and develop.

"Gwyn is the first woman to chair Skipton in its 169-year history and was born and lives in Yorkshire close to Skipton. She combines a straightforward and thoughtful approach with a focus on delivering excellent customer service and leading people in a way that engages and enables them to deliver for customers.

"These are very much in line with Skipton's values, and I'm sure under Gwyn's leadership the Society will continue to execute its strategy for the benefit of members."

Skipton Building Society said that after a national search it found its ideal candidate living in Yorkshire.

A graduate of the University of Bradford, Ms Burr brings wide ranging executive experience in marketing and customer service, having held director-level positions she's held at Asda and Sainsbury's.

She also previously held non-executive positions with Principality Building Society, Sainsbury's Bank PLC and the Financial Ombudsman Service.

Ms Burr said: ''It is with great pride that I look to take up my role at Skipton. Already an existing customer, I have experienced first-hand the fantastic service the Society offers.

"As customer behaviours in dealing with their financial affairs in a post-pandemic world continues to evolve, I look forward to working with the team in meeting the new challenges this brings. I can already see how the Society's great people and proposition mean it is well-placed to excel in the years ahead."

