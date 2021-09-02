Sky Connect to recruit 60 new contact centre staff in Leeds

Sky Connect is recruiting 60 new contact centre staff in Leeds, based in its Central Square office.

The Leeds-based roles available include sales and service executives and leaders, operations support analysts and learning and development consultants, with a mixture of full and part-time positions being offered.

All of the roles will follow a hybrid working model, with the opportunity to work from home for some of the working week, and will support Sky Connect in its aim to provide its small business customers with a better broadband experience across the UK.

The new positions, which will be based in the company’s Central Square office in Leeds city centre, are among more than 100 that Sky Connect is recruiting for over the coming weeks, with further positions in marketing, business operations, product, sales and engineering soon to be available in Stockport, London and Livingston, as well as Leeds.

Sky Connect launched in March with the creation of 250 new jobs, including 150 roles in its Leeds contact and operations centre.

The business anticipates creating 1,000 more roles over the next few years across the country.

Alexandra Sewell, director of product and portfolio management at Sky Connect, said: “We are thrilled to create new and exciting career opportunities for job-seekers in Leeds who are committed to helping small businesses grow and succeed.

“We’re looking for exceptional people who share our vision of delivering better for UK businesses, with industry-leading broadband, phone and customer experience.”

To ensure that Sky Connect represents small businesses and the communities it serves, the business said it will align to Sky’s representation targets: 20 per cent of employees will be from Black, Asian or Minority Ethnic background by 2025, with at least a quarter of these to be Black.

Sky Connect, a new entrant in the UK B2B telecoms market, partners with small businesses with the aim of providing them with a simpler, better broadband experience.

Sky’s entrance to the business broadband market follows its success in residential broadband.

With over six million customers, Sky Broadband is the second largest residential provider in the UK.

It claims to have received, on average, fewer complaints to Ofcom than any other provider over the past 10 years.

The firm said that Sky Connect plans to bring this ‘best-in-class’ service to small businesses, including professional installation, backed by a customer charter featuring a 30-day money back guarantee, simplified billing, no in-contract price rises, and no hassle cancellation fees.

Sky Connect’s products and services have been built on feedback from hundreds of small businesses across the UK and are said to be aimed to address concerns with existing providers.